Igbo marginalization, a reality that borders on exclusion – Ekweremadu
DEPUTY SENATE president, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has described the Igbo marginalization within the Nigerian federation as a reality that could only be effectively addressed through restructuring to enthrone true federalism. Ekweremadu spoke in Abuja at the public presentation of the book “The Audacity of Power and the Nigeria Project: Exclusion of the South East in […]
The post Igbo marginalization, a reality that borders on exclusion – Ekweremadu appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!