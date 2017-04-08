Igbos Fought The Biafran War And Lost – Clarke
Excerpts From The Interview Clarke Had With THE SUN
What are your fears for the nation?
I have no fears about Nigeria. We have been able to survive many odds in the past 60 years and we have learnt a lot of lessons. No Igbo man who went through the Biafra war would like to fight another war again. Of all the tribes in Nigeria, it is only the Igbo who could have fought that war.
The Yoruba cannot fight that war. They would not; they would be afraid. It is only the Igbo as a tribe that could have fought that war and they fought it and lost. No other tribe would dare do it and even the Igbo would not want to repeat it. So, Nigeria may not fail. I am praying that we learn our lessons as we go on and for God to give us a leader that would be able to lead us out of ethnicity and religion.
