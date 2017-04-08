Ignorance really is bliss: Video games are better when they tell us less
Hand holding in games and check-list maps have become far too common place in gaming, but a new generation of games is helping pioneer a new way to do things. Give the player the freedom to explore and the experience is much improved.
The post Ignorance really is bliss: Video games are better when they tell us less appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG