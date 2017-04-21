IGP seeks whistleblowing on corrupt policemen

• Policy reveals N200m fake products in Ogun

• Coalition urges speedy passage of anti-graft bills

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has urged whistleblowers to report the misconduct of policemen to the appropriate quarters.He made the call yesterday in Abuja at the inauguration of a partnership between the police and Akin Fadeyi Foundation on anti-corruption initiative.

The police boss said any officer found culpable would be dealt with, noting that public scrutiny would make the personnel to be more accountable.He said: “Nigerians should blow the whistle on police corruption through the various platforms that we have set up on WhatsApp, Instagram, email and GSM telephone numbers.

Represented by the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, he said the various platforms are available for all to access.He disclosed that a national conference would soon be convened to discuss the persistent herdsmen and farmers’ clash in the country.

The Director of the foundation said he was spurred to initiate the anti-corruption advocacy to create an efficient police force that is public-friendly and responsible in the eyes of the public.

Meanwhile, the whistle blowing policy has led to the discovery of counterfeit and unregistered products worth over N200 million in Ota, Ogun State.The Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs. Yetunde Oni, disclosed this yyesteray.

She said whistleblowers led the agency to discover a building at Omotosho Crescent, near tollgate where some fraudsters were producing herbal bitters with fake NAFDAC registration numbers.

The NAFDAC boss said one Innocent Merry Iloabuchi, owned the illegal factory, which was producing in a dirty environment and below Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

Also, a human rights group, the Centre for Human Rights and Social Justice (CHRSJ) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sponsor a bill to enact whistleblowing into law.

A statement by the group’s Executive Chairman, Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman said: “The whistleblowing policy was a lofty idea which should not be allowed to fail.”Irked by the delay in the passage of pending anti-corruption bills at the National Assembly, a coalition of civil society groups has urged the lawmakers to expedite action on them.

The Anti- Corruption Component Manager of one of the groups, Justice for All (J4ALL), Emmanuel Uche, lamented that six anti-graft bills were still pending at the National Assembly.

Representatives of the media were also involved at the ‘Civil Society Roundtable on the Proceeds of Crime, Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters and other Anti -Corruption Bills’ in Enugu.

