IGP Strikers Always Team To Beat – Shagari

SP Haruna Shehu Shagari of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja has hailed the performance of his team, IGP Strikers, at the just concluded Argungu Polo Tournament, describing them as the “team to beat.”

Shagari, who doubles as the vice-president and vice-captain of the IGP Strikers, said, despite finishing as runner-up in the Umaru Shinkafi Cup, the IGP Strikers would be the side to up-end in any tourney.

“IGP Strikers is an old polo team which had been in existence before I joined the Nigeria Police Force. It has been headed by some senior officers back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, like late Umaru Shinkafi, Bello Abdullahi, Keifas Silas, to mention a few. These were great polo players back in the day. So, we were and, up till now, are a team to beat, because in all the tournaments of the Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF) we have participated in, we usually finish as winners or, at the very least, as runners-up,” he said.

Shagari, son of former president, Shehu Shagari, however, noted that, in spite of all the team’s achievements, the major challenges hampering their performance in recent times remained the poor quality of their ponies.

“Our major challenge now is with our ponies. They are very old and worn out, as these are the same ponies we have been using for our tournaments for long. Nevertheless, we have very good and experienced players, some of whom are young and more skillful and, even, the few old hands are still very active – DCP Aliyu Abubakar (+1), my humble self (SP Haruna Shagari+1), SP Usman Machiki Abdullahi (-1), DSP Abubakar Mohammed Awwal (-2), Abdulrahaman Mohammed (+2), Ibrahim Dantala (+2), Lado Aliyu (+2), Babawo Lawal (+1) and Nda Bala (-1),” he added.

