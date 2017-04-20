IHO, LPTC to train professionals on infection prevention in schools

Following the alleged outbreak of diarrhoea at Queens College, the International Health Organisation (IHO) has partnered with London Professional Training Centre, Nigeria (LPTC) to train professionals in the education sector on infection prevention and control in schools.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Centre Manager, LPTC (Nigeria)/IHO Representative, Mr. Francis Aleji said, the free training programme, which would commence on April 25, is an awareness programme aimed at providing guidance and improving the competency of school nurses, teachers, food handlers and administrators at all levels, as the schools are common hubs for transmission of infectious diseases.

He stressed that children are vulnerable, which is why those attending to them must be trained on how to prevent and control the spread of diseases for a healthy community.

He said: “Infection in schools and other childcare settings is prevalent. Schools are ideal places for the spread of infectious diseases due to the convergence of children with low immune system and other adults of different ages come in close contact with each other. Everyone is at risk of infection especially the children.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

