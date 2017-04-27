Ike Onah: Kenneth Okonkwo and the zenith of ingratitude
Enugu State is the heart of Eastern Nigeria. It is home for Ndigbo and also serves as economic hub for the oriental entrepreneurs. This is why the election of who becomes the Governor of the state is usually discussed by the major stakeholders (Public Servants, Professionals, youths, women & community leaders. This tradition did not […]
Ike Onah: Kenneth Okonkwo and the zenith of ingratitude
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!