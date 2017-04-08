Ikoli did not kill himself, say Naval Officers

The The late Rear Admiral Daniel Ikoli, the Fleet Commander, Western Naval Command, Lagos, who was found dead at his Apapa, Lagos residence on April 5, did not kill himself, contrary to some media reports.

According to authoritative sources at the Command, Ikoli may have been assassinated, as he had no cause to kill himself. “Ikoli has been penciled down by the President as the next Chief of Naval Staff; he recently earned a special promotion to his present rank from Commodore.

“He was on the panel probing arms deal, which also affects the Armed Forces, including the Navy. “Ikoli was a disciplined, gentle, straightforward and honest man, who had no regard for protocol. It is nothing, but a murder case,” a source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

The source added that because of his performance as Commander, NNS Beecroft, all officers, including the junior ones, loved him. He said: “Ikoli transformed the place by introducing smart I.D. cards and increasing special duty allowance from N4, 000 to N12, 000.

“Everybody is aware that he was an introvert, but he made sure that things worked properly and he had respect for all and zero tolerance for corruption. “He really complimented President Muhammadu Buhari on his anti-corruption war and I think that was why he was appointed to serve on the arms deal probe panel.

“His elevation as the next Chief of Naval Staff would have been announced if not for the President’s trip to London for medical checkup.” Another officer, who said he worked with him, also told NAN that the late Ikoli was an easy-going man, who did not believe in bothering people. “At the close of work, he usually allows his aides to go home and stay with their families.

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

