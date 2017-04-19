Ikorodu killings: Police commence demolition of creeks, arrest 13 suspects

Four police officers and an army captain were killed by criminals in Ikorodu.

The post Ikorodu killings: Police commence demolition of creeks, arrest 13 suspects appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

