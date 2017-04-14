Ikoyi $50m: Mo Abudu “I Have Never Received Any Apartment From Rotimi Amaechi”

Founder of Ebony Life TV, Mosunmola Abudu popularly called Mo Abudu has responded to publications linking her to the house where almost $50m was discovered by the EFCC. Governor Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka had alleged that “Rotimi Amaechi bought TWO of the flats (7A and 7B). He then gave 7A to MO ABUDU, the TV …

The post Ikoyi $50m: Mo Abudu “I Have Never Received Any Apartment From Rotimi Amaechi” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

