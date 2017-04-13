Ikoyi loot: Court orders interim forfeiture of recovered loot to FG

A federal court has ordered the interim forfeiture of the sum of $43.4 million, £27,000 and N23 million discovered in a private residence on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the federal government.

This was relayed in a tweet from the EFCC account on earlier today.

The discovery was another result of the ongoing whistle blowing policy of the federal government in its bid to recover the nation’s looted assets.

The latest recovery came two days after EFCC agents recovered €547,730 and £21,090 as well as N5,648,500 from a Bureau de Change operator in Balogun market, Lagos.

The post Ikoyi loot: Court orders interim forfeiture of recovered loot to FG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.

