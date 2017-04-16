Pages Navigation Menu

Ikoyi Recovery: Governor Wike is a Confused Child – Rotimi Amaechi

Minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi has responded to the incumbent governor of the state Nyesom Wike’s claim that the money ($43.4m, £27,800, and N23.2m) found in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) belongs to the state government. Wike had said that Amaechi, […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

