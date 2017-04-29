Ilie Nastase apologises to Serena Williams over Racist Comment

Embed from Getty Images Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase has apologized for derogatory comments about Serena Williams and for a foul-mouthed Fed Cup tirade that saw him suspended by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). He, however, had another pop at Britain’s Johanna Konta, who was left in tears during last weekend’s combustible Fed tie. “My words during […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

