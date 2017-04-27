“I’ll Commit Suicide if I Don’t Get to Meet Davido Before my Birthday” — Nigerian Lady Cries Out

A die-hard female Fan of Davido Identified as Chiamaka Okeke reveals on Instagram that if she doesn’t get to meet the DMW Boss Before 13th of August which is her birthday, she is going to commit suicide.

Chiamaka shared a video of herself crying on Instagram and tagged the DMW Boss.

She insisted that her death is worth it, if at the end of the day she doesn’t get to meet Davido.

Watch the Videos below:

DAVIDO 13TH OF AUGUST IS MY BIRTHDAY, IF I DONT GET TO MEET YOU ON OR BEFORE THEN… I WILL COMMIT SUICIDE!!! YES I WILL JUST KILL MY SELF IT'S WORTH IT @davidoofficial @davidoofficial @dmw_hq @davidonation A post shared by Chiamaka Okeke (@peppylet) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:06am PDT