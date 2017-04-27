I’ll continue to respect Oba Akiolu – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said he will not stop to accord Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, respect despite snubbing him at a social function on Tuesday.

The foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland said he was not perturbed by Akiolu’s action. He said he is committed to ensuring unity among traditional rulers in the land.

Oba Ogunwusi spoke to Punch through the Director Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace on Wednesday.



The monarch said, “nobody should castigate anybody” for doing what he did because of the position he holds and because of his age… Ooni would not stop to accord his colleagues and every category of people the respect they deserve.”

“The Ooni of Ife is not ready to make any official statement over what happened between him and the Oba of Lagos. He still holds Oba Akiolu in high esteem and what happened yesterday will not stop the Ooni from holding him in high esteem.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

