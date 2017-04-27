Pages Navigation Menu

I’ll continue to respect Oba Akiolu – Ooni of Ife

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said he will not stop to accord Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, respect despite snubbing him at a social function on Tuesday.

The foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland said he was not perturbed by Akiolu’s action. He said he is committed to ensuring unity among traditional rulers in the land.

Oba Ogunwusi spoke to Punch through the Director Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace on Wednesday.

The monarch said, “nobody should castigate anybody” for doing what he did because of the position he holds and because of his age… Ooni would not stop to accord his colleagues and every category of people the respect they deserve.”

“The Ooni of Ife is not ready to make any official statement over what happened between him and the Oba of Lagos. He still holds Oba Akiolu in high esteem and what happened yesterday will not stop the Ooni from holding him in high esteem.”

