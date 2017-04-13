I’ll Resign If Nigeria Does Not Qualify For 2018 WC – Rohr

Gernot Rohr has promised to resign as Nigeria coach if he fails to guide the team to the 2018 World Cup.



The Super Eagles are top of Group B on the road to Russia 2018, having beaten Zambia and Algeria in their opening two matches.



Their next challenge is a double-header against new Africa Cup of Nations champions Cameroon in late August and early September – potentially decisive clashes in the pool.



The 63-year-old German acknowledges that the Indomitable Lions will be tough opponents, but is adamant that he will walk away from Nigeria if they stumble in the qualifiers.



“If we don’t win the World Cup ticket, for me I’ll say is goodbye, ” Rohr said on a SuperSport show, as quoted by Allnigeriasoccer.com.



“Though it is difficult against Cameroon, it is a challenge that am willing to take. However, if I fail, I’ll leave.”



Rohr has been in charge of Nigeria’s national team since August 2016.

Onukogu Kanayochuqu Jubal,

Num quam conficimus perfectas, sed semper melius (never perfect, but always better)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

