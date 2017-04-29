‘I’ll Soon Give The True Account of 2015 Elections’ – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan
Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he will give a personal account of what happened in the 2015 presidential election soon. According to reports from The Cable Nigeria, the immediate past president took to his Twitter account to indicate that the accounts of what transpired in the election by some respondents in the book were false.…
