I’m a big sinner and a pimp, Cossy Orjiakor declares

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood diva, Cossy Orjiakor has been hugging the limelight for a while now over series of snipe revelations on her Instagram page about a Mr X who reneged on his promise to buy her a Range Rover SUV for her service of supplying him with some Nollywood actresses.

In some of her posts, Cossy alleges that some of the actresses she introduced to the Mr X, whom we have since come to know is a pastor, stabbed her in the back and blocked her access to the man of God. Although Cossy has threatened to give all the graphic details of the escapade in a book she plans to write but that has not stopped her from driveling on daily basis on her Instagram page about the randy pastor who has been bedding many Nollywood actresses.

In the wake of arrest of celebrity blogger, Kemi Olunloyo, and her subsequent refusal of bail Cossy gave a little more hints about the identity of the Mr X, threatening him to release the blogger or face the risk of having her reveal his true identity to the world.

In her post, Cossy wrote, “It’s almost Easter… And if this lady remain in prison this Easter I will boldly post my statement of account…. Where your name showed… Thanks for the tithe money u sent to me… Besides your not the first man of god to give me such offerings.. .. I don’t run an NGo…like the rest of your girls…am a big sinner.. So you obviously were not paying for my repentance…..HELP? Don’t even say that… Because am a middle class lady and am 100% better than some of your church members..those are the ones that need help.. Anyway. . You did not buy the SUV as you promised, for all the pimping I did for you.. . So I don’t have any obligation to keep your name secret anymore…. Release hnn….#freemadamkoo @hnnafrica ..please…..hopefully she will trend with care in her future stories….. Besides… My buddy have this account password and will continue where I stop. If harm come to me…. And if madam koo is freed I will never mention your name.

Ever again….I SWEAR …. .. Even in my little gossips .. I will forever keep calm. … Thou my book will still come out. But it will focus less on you.. Thanks in anticipation. Your ex_pimp… Cossy”

In another post Cossy relives the ordeal she went through during her dog sex saga which went viral, with some pastors catching in to have a field day on her person. She said neither her dad nor her mum were spared of the shame that visited her in the name of a role she played in a movie.

“Maybe I should have reported each and every pastor that defamed me during the dog saga. Yes, they preached… During the ordeal….. after the whole frame up. I was hurting. I was alone. I was a poor little girl trying to find her way.. Trying to understand life. I was called all sorts of names. …pastors preached. The congregation moaned and rain curses to the name that brought shame to womanhood.. Hahahhahahha ?ðÿŸÿ˜ÿÿMy mum was in church somewhere in Abuja. The pastor preached about this fake sermon.

The lust after money… The girl that slept with dog just for #10,000 dollars, Who is she then to challenge the pastor.. Well she was just the mother to the girl that supposedly slept with dog. She simply left the church and never went back. ?ðÿŸÿ˜ÿ¢ÿ …. My father wasn’t spared either.. In Anambra .. They gathered in the church and went to my village house to rain curses on the girl who brought immense shame to the church and the village.

My father knew it was just a movie. So never really cared. I was withdrawn. I was hurting.. How can an award winning performance I was paid only #30,000 naira brought me so much headache and pains. How can the pastors believe such lies. Didn’t they call on God for guidance before preaching and prosecuting me back then. The magazine made lots of money off the image they created of me. The jobs stopped coming. From a young starlet I went down to zero.. All hope was lost….I thank God I didn’t take a leap of fate into the now popular Eko bridge… The people I looked up to described me in unimaginable ways. That’s when I really decided that most pastors have lost touch with God. I forgave them all. The magazine… The pastors. … Do you know the true identity of the man that turned me in to a pimp?…… Do you know the true identity of Iyanu?… Same old stories…… I leave you to do the calculation. Because Mr X Real profession is written in ungrateful Delilah. And if they come after me again Hahahahahhaha…. Everyone goes down,” she wrote.

The post I’m a big sinner and a pimp, Cossy Orjiakor declares appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

