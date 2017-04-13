“I’m done resting” – Kiss Daniel hints at Strain in his Relationship with his Record Label
G-Worldwide act, Kiss Daniel has dropped hint of a rift between him and his label. The singer took to his Twitter page on Tuesday to announce that he would likely drop his next track without informing the label. The “Woju” crooner has not dropped any single since dropping his award-winning debut album early last year […]
