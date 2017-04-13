I’m looking for ‘Aso Rock cabal’ – Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that he is looking for where the members of the Aso Rock cabal are and that he does not know of such in the in the presidency.

Osinbajo who made this knwon at the presidential villa in Abuja said “cabals are meant to be secret”.

“Cabals are meant to be secret. I am still looking for those guys. Honestly, I don’t know where they are. I can’t tell you that I know where those fellows are,” he said.

Osinbajo speaking further on the economic council and strategies said “Let me explain that we have a many sided economy. If you look at issues around macro-economy, I am chairman of the economic management team. It means that I supervise the team that runs the economy. But there are many aspects of the Nigerian economy,” he said.

“We have the states which are running different functions. We have the central bank which is autonomous. We do not control what central bank does. Of course we try to influence their policy, and we try to see how we can contribute to the fiscal policy and monetary policy. We also try to dictate the pace, but there are issues that we allow the bank to decide.

“To the extent that I supervise the economy, one has a relatively free hand. It’s just like a man having several companies… Like I said earlier, monetary policy is controlled by the CBN and in the micro-economic aspect, we have several competent people who are in charge. But I am involved on a daily basis in the running of the economy. We are trying to see how we can get out of recession and sustain growth.”

“To a certain extent, we have targets at our meetings in NEC. We look at various issues and see how we can make impact. For instance, in agriculture we are looking at how we can make impact. For example we are looking at how we can ramp up rice production, and our target is self-sufficiency in those areas by 2018,” he said.

The post I’m looking for ‘Aso Rock cabal’ – Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

