‘I’m not competing with anybody — Ajayi Osahon, Video Director

By Iyabo Aina

AJAYI Jackson Osahon popularly known as Scenelock, is a Nigerian video director of international repute who is currently receiving accolades across board because of his amazing craft.

Ajayi, also a cinematographer, colourist and video editor says, he’s not in the showbiz industry to compete with anybody. “I am not competing with anybody. When you know what you are doing and have a good relationship with your clients, you have no reason to see anyone as a competitor, and you will be happy and break new grounds,” Ajayi enthused.

Ajayi has made an impressive impact on the showbiz industry, having started visual production professionally about seven years ago. He gives kudos to the likes of DJ Tee, Director X, Patrick Elis and Unlimited L.A for the impacts their contributions have made towards the development of the nation’s entertainment industry. He has worked with top-notch film producers and directors like Lancelot Imasuen, Desmond Elliot, Kabat Esosa Egbon, Serah Donald, Silvester Madu among others on different projects.

Ajayi cannot be boxed in a particular category, as he also created commercials for some of Nigeria’s popular brands like Wakanow, Thermocool, and Thrive Signature (Pedia Gain). He even extended his creativity into the Nigeria music industry where he worked with A-list artistes such as, Enya, Blackgate, Ice Prince, Dr. Pat, Maleke, Slizzy E, Terry G, Konga, IzuOsirus, Jaywon and many more on their music videos.

Some of the TV series and movies that has his signature on them include, “Dogood comedy” for MNET Africa, Nigeria Police’s “Beyond your Sight”, “About Tomorrow”, “Flat Mate”, “Single only in Abuja”, “Hire a man”, “Girls are not smiling”, “Disclosed” and soon-to-be-released “Ninetee”, amongst others.

The Edo State-born creative genius started visual production at a very tender age, following the passion he has for painting and drawing.

