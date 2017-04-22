I’m Not Opposed To Reconciliation With Bauchi Federal Lawmakers, Says Gov

Governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar, has said he is ready to reconcile with federal lawmakers from the state provided they do a rethink of their actions.

The governor who gave insight into how he had made attempts to

reconcile with the federal lawmakers, told newsmen that he had sent the party’s executives from Bauchi to meet with the lawmakers in his quest for peace in the state.

He also added that he had held meetings with some heavy weight in the state who took it upon themselves to intervene.

The Governor has been at loggerheads with most federal lawmakers from his state.

But while speaking with newsmen, he said: “every opportunity that I have I mentioned it that they are our children; if they tarry and they do a rethink, we are willing to take them back, we cannot wish them away because they are our children. Let me tell you a secret, I had a meeting with some heavy weight in the state who took it upon themselves to intervene, big names, in fact I went to them I didn’t ask them to come and it is all in the hope of reconciliation. Before then there was nothing that I did not do.

“I have sent committee after committees including at one time the entire working committee of the party, I said move to Abuja, sit in Abuja, call these our children, ask them what is their problem, what is their grudge, all these attempts failed

