I’m tired of being on TV – Frank Edoho

Popular broadcaster and presenter of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire game show, Frank Edoho has said that he is considering going behind the scene to support emerging talents. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said, “I’m a full broadcaster and everything I do revolves around entertainment. I don’t do anything else. However, …

The post I’m tired of being on TV – Frank Edoho appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

