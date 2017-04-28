I’m writing a book on how we removed Jonathan, reveals Tinubu – TheCable
I'm writing a book on how we removed Jonathan, reveals Tinubu
Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is working on a book on how his party unseated an incumbent president. President Muhammadu Buhari, who was the candidate of the APC defeated former President Goodluck …
