‘Imbibe training of workers on technology’



Development experts and business leaders have urged managements of organizations to imbibe the virtue of training their workers especially on technologies to ensure positive results.

Speaking at the grand finale of Workforce Group learning and development leadership conference, held at the Zone Centre Gbagada Industrial Scheme, Lagos, one of the speakers, Yemi Fawehinmi, from Chevron Nigeria Limited, stated that blended learning was the transformative innovation of modern times and has the potential to significantly improve the corporate learning and development function. He explained that blended learning is the strategic integration of in-personal learning with technology to enable real time data use personalized instruction, and mastery based progression.

Fawehinmi said: “With technology allowing for increased opportunities to flip the classroom and reach learners at the moment of need, knowing how to effectively blend learning programmes has become a critical skill for learning and development professionals. This conference has helped people to discover best practices for identifying, selecting and using the appropriate mix of innovation learning technologies to design effective blended solutions.”

“Learning and professional development is all about impact on your ability to outperform the competition, your career, and the results you deliver to your organization. However, this conference has given function heads of organisations opportunity to discuss about the most critical issues facing them and how to manage and over overcome the challenges and experience growth in their careers. We have facilitated a lively discussion of the issues around strategies for developing a successful learning and development career and other suggested topics that would help business operators to manage their business successfully.”

Another speaker, Ejemen Okojie, noted that effective leaders and leadership were the foundational elements of successful and high performing organisations.

He added: “Leaders and leadership are so crucial to organizational success that there are very few strategic activities more important than an organisation’s ability to find, hire develop and keep the right leaders. The business dynamics and current business climate to which organisations must effectively respond and positively contribute to, are increasingly complex and unpredictable. Organisations that aspire to make real and valuable impact within the context of these unstoppable changes must consciously, develop and improve their leaders’ and leadership capabilities to confront the new realities and dynamic that are impacting their business.

“Learning leads to improved performance only if learning is transferred out of the classroom or the medium of learning and applied on the job to achieve the desired outcome. This would not happen naturally and all learning interventions must be designed with learning transfer and application focus. Using proven techniques and frameworks, this session has taught delegates how to ensure their leaders achieve performance goals as a post learning intervention hence achievement of business results.

“This conference has provided opportunity on the best practices regarding how leading organisations are implementing learning transfer strategies successfully and how you can achieve the same spectacular results in your organisations.”

Foluso Aribisala, Managing Partner, Workforce Group, stated that acquiring the ability to change is very important in the current World. “But what are the implications of managements to the learning and development profession? How do learning and development professionals acquire the much needed change management capabilities to help their organisations master the transformative art of change? These are the issues that have been explored and treated in this conference.”

This post was syndicated from Breaking News, Nigeria News and World News – The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

