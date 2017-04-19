Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IMF endorses Nigeria’s blueprint for economic recovery – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
IMF endorses Nigeria's blueprint for economic recovery
Naija247news
Christine Lagarde, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.