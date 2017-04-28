Imo pensioners flay alleged use of force on members

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—The Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, Imo State Chapter, said it was ready to stand against the alleged use of force on their members to dissociate themselves from the legal battle between the government and the union.

Vanguard learned, in Owerri, that the Imo State chairman of NUP, Mr. Gideon Ezeji, warned their members not to be afraid in the face of any intimidation.

To make their voice heard, a press release, signed by Ezeji, copies of which were given to newsmen claimed that the government was using “force on them.”

They also alleged that they were asked “to fill a document dissociating themselves from a suit the union filed at the Owerri Division of the National Industrial Court against the state government.

They said: “The state NUP, therefore, warns its members against signing the document being circulated in the state, directing Imo pensioners to dissociate themselves from the pending legal suit between the union and Imo state government.

“NUP is a registered trade union that embraces all retired workers and fights for the welfare of all pensioners, all Imo pensioners are, therefore, advised not to sign any document against their constitutionally provided pension rights.”

The union went further to say: “It has become very necessary to properly inform the Imo public on the role of NBA Imo State in the present litigation between NUP and Imo government.

“The NBA is single-handedly, without costs to our union, providing free legal service to the Imo pensioners on humanitarian grounds and in defense of the rule of law.”

The post Imo pensioners flay alleged use of force on members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

