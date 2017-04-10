Imo traditional rulers set to defect to APC

Owerri — Some traditional rulers in Imo State have started moves to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

Investigations by Vanguard, yesterday, confirmed that in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state, royal fathers are members of the eight-man leadership committee of the “Ugiri/Oka ward APC stakeholders.”

In that meeting, no fewer than eight traditional rulers in the area were in attendance where they allegedly pledged to work for the actualization of the objectives of the APC stakeholders forum.

According to an inside source, “ the forum is a socio-political and cultural organisation in Ugiri/Oka ward which is made up prominent sons and daughters of the area including the traditional rulers.”

Vanguard also gathered that top government functionaries in that meeting were the Special Adviser to the governor on project monitoring and implementation, Mr. Semion Iwunze; Transition committee chairman of Isiala Mbano Local Government, Mr. Geo-Frank Ijezie, among others.

The post Imo traditional rulers set to defect to APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

