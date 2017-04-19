Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Abuja Young inventors urge FG to commercialise students’ inventions – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
In Abuja Young inventors urge FG to commercialise students' inventions
Pulse Nigeria
Mr Ihere-serg Mascot, an ex- student of Apostles College, Ebonyi state, has called on the Federal Government to look inward and commercialise inventions made by students to promote the country's technological advancement. Mascot, who built a solar …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.