In Adamawa: Mixed reactions trail SGF’s suspesion

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Umar Yusuf

Yola—The suspension of Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Babachir Lawal, has generated mixed reactions in Adamawa, his home state.

Suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Babachir Lawal briefing State House Correspondents after leaving the Presidential Villa Abuja after the announcement of his suspension in Abuja on Wednesday

Lawal is from Kwambala in Hong council of the state.

The state’s  Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmed Sajoh, yesterday, said the state government is not aware of the suspension.

He noted that whenever the state government is briefed on the development, its stand will be made public.

When Vanguard visited Kilba Joint, popularly known as Kwavi Hoba, in the heart of Jimeta, where Lawal’s kinsmen converge daily, everyone was in a sober mood, discussing the development.

One of them, Pella Zubaima, said it is normal for government to investigate any allegation against anybody holding political position, to pave way for proper investigation.

Haruna Isa, who hails from the same Kwambala village as Lawal, noted that he was disturbed when he heard the news.

“I think this would serve as a lesson to others in line with the anti-corruption crusade of President Buhari,” Isa noted.

Linus Makama, who is from same local government as Lawal,  said something was wrong somewhere with members of the Presidential Initiative on the North-East, PINE.

However, Abdulraham Musa, a Peoples Demo-cratic Party, PDP, chieftain in the state, thanked God for Lawal’s suspension.

His words: “The reason for thanking God is that by this, Mr. President’s anti-corruption crusade is yielding positive results.”

