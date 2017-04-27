Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Lagos: 2 Feared Dead, Many Wounded In Lekki Building Collapse

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two persons have been feared dead with scores injured after a part of an uncompleted building collapsed on Thursday in Lekki, Lagos, Newsroom reports.

It is understood that the incident occurred at about 11.40am around NICON Town Estate, off Admiralty way, Lekki.

When contacted, an official of the Lagos emergency agency while saying there were “casualties”, added that a man, identified as Yakub, who was rescued alive “sustained some injuries and had been taken to the hospital.”

The LASEMA general manager Adesina Tiamiyu further disclosed that two other men, identified as Tasiu and Abdulahi, were unlucky.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“The agency sealed the building for further investigation to be carried out by the appropriate authorities,” Tiamiyu said.

It was also gathered that many others around the building when it collapsed sustained various degrees of injuries.

Details later…

The post In Lagos: 2 Feared Dead, Many Wounded In Lekki Building Collapse appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.