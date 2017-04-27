In Lagos: 2 Feared Dead, Many Wounded In Lekki Building Collapse
Two persons have been feared dead with scores injured after a part of an uncompleted building collapsed on Thursday in Lekki, Lagos, Newsroom reports.
It is understood that the incident occurred at about 11.40am around NICON Town Estate, off Admiralty way, Lekki.
When contacted, an official of the Lagos emergency agency while saying there were “casualties”, added that a man, identified as Yakub, who was rescued alive “sustained some injuries and had been taken to the hospital.”
The LASEMA general manager Adesina Tiamiyu further disclosed that two other men, identified as Tasiu and Abdulahi, were unlucky.
“The agency sealed the building for further investigation to be carried out by the appropriate authorities,” Tiamiyu said.
It was also gathered that many others around the building when it collapsed sustained various degrees of injuries.
Details later…
