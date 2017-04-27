IN THE INDEPENDENT: Buganda land wrangles

Top stories in the Independent this week:

COVER STORY

Buganda land wrangles: Next fight between Kabaka, Museveni?

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s declining growth: Why we need to think of how to develop national capacity to manage our economy.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Kaweesi murder investigation: Kayihura in tight corner as Museveni demands progress.

NEWS ANALYSIS

After armyworm: Is Uganda ready for the next big attack?

TOURISM

Luxury resort opens two safari lodges in Rwanda.

OIL

Rwanda, DRC to explore oil in Lake Kivu.

BUSINESS

Why sugar price is going up: Factory price of 50kg bag up by 48% in April 2017.

Uganda’s beer market still has room for growth-Outgoing NBL MD.

BANKING

Islamic banking presents new opportunities: Tropical Bank takes lead with more than 8000 customers interested in taking up Islamic banking services.

HEALTH

World’s first malaria vaccine: Children aged five to 17 months old in Kenya, Ghana, Malawi to test it.

Kenyan study shows why reusing old mosquito nets should be encouraged.

ARTS

New interest in tribal art: An immersion into sculpting that stimulates diverse cultural heritages.

MOTORING

Tie rod ends: Here is how to spot the bad ones.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Brian Ahumuza: Passion drives top fashion stylist: Brian Ahumuza is a known name in Uganda’s men’s fashion world. In just seven years; starting in 2010, he has styled and groomed celebrities, modeled apparels, a launched an array of high end fashion shops.



