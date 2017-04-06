Increase support for technical education, Tshabron group boss charges government

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tshabron Group, Charles Okeke, has advised the Federal Government to pay premium attention to technical education and give it the maximum support it deserves.

This, he said would increase population and quality of artisans in the country.Okeke who chaired the 46th inter house sports competition of the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC), Yaba Lagos, regretted the low patronage and support of technical education in the country, saying vocational studies in Nigeria need a boost from government to provide the right kind of artisans for national development.

He lamented that vocational studies is not popular among Nigerian youths saying contemporary students are more concerned with get rich quick syndrome.Urging government to give encouragement and support to artisans so that they could contribute positively to the society, Okeke said, “You don’t see carpenters, and Mason much this day, rather you see students who want to be yahoo boys.”

On the competition, he said, “Going by what I witnessed at the event, with proper coaching, training facilities and support by stakeholders, Nigerian students can fly the country’s banner high in sporting activities around the world.”

On his part, Director, Technology Science Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Joel Samuel Ojo, assured that the government is concerned about the intellectual development of the students as well as their physical and psychological well-being.

He observed that sporting activities could engender the spirit of competition among students for great performance.Also, the school Principal, Rev. Chris Ugorji noted that any curriculum that does not include sporting activities is incomplete. He observed that irrespective of age, status and academic class, people’s health must be adequately enhanced through physical activities.

On the growth of the school, Ugorji stated that the college’s transformation from a motor park school, to one most parents desire to send their children, took guts and decisive actions.

“We had to step on toes, psyche up the parents to tell them their children can make it. I had to make everybody imbibe the spirit of excellence, believe in it, sing it, see it and become it,” he added.

