Independent journalist wins continental award

Isaac Khisa of The Independent magazine emerged as one of the winners of the 2017 Pan-African Re Insurance Journalism awards for a story about the insurance industry. Khisa was awarded Best Re/Insurance Industry Analysis and Commentary for his article “Insurance industry tops Shs700bn”.

In his article, Khisa documents the growth of the insurance industry in Uganda as premiums continue to surge. To deepen insurance penetration, he wrote, companies are identifying new opportunities by accessing new markets. The awards attracted entries from 13 countries and are meant to highlight the work of African journalists in the reinsurance industry.

Khisa wrote on his Facebook page. “Now this is how things unfolded yesterday evening during the Pan-African Reinsurance Journalism Awards 2017. Happy to be among the three winners of this year’s competition.” The award winners were announced at a gala dinner in Dakar, Senegal.

****

editor@independent.co.ug

The post Independent journalist wins continental award appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

