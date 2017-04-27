India Bans 22 Social Media Sites to Calm Tensions in Kashmir – TIME
India Bans 22 Social Media Sites to Calm Tensions in Kashmir
(SRINAGAR, India) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have banned 22 social media sites in an effort to calm tensions in the disputed region after videos depicting the alleged abuse of Kashmiris by Indian forces fueled protests. But the sites …
