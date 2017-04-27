India bans social media
Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday announced a month-long ban on social networking sites like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube. Internet service providers have been asked to block 22 social networking sites with immediate effect “in the interest of maintaining public order,” an order from the Jammu and Kashmir government said. Any violation would result […]
