Indian government rejects Xenophobia attack claims by African envoy
The India government has rejected charges made by a group of African envoys who termed recent attacks on African students in the country as “racial and xenophobic”. The envoys also slammed New Delhi for inaction on the issue. African missions in India on Monday condemned the “racial, xenophobic” attacks on their students near New Delhi …
The post Indian government rejects Xenophobia attack claims by African envoy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG