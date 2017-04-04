Pages Navigation Menu

Indian government rejects Xenophobia attack claims by African envoy

Posted on Apr 4, 2017

The India government has rejected charges made by a group of African envoys who termed recent attacks on African students in the country as “racial and xenophobic”. The envoys also slammed New Delhi for inaction on the issue. African missions in India on Monday condemned the “racial, xenophobic” attacks on their students near New Delhi …

