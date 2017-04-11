Indonesia anti-graft agency condemn acid attack on top investigator

Indonesia’s anti-graft agency on Tuesday condemned an acid attack on one of its top investigators handling a corruption investigation that has implicated dozens of politicians. The agency vowed that the attack would not deter it in its fight. The corruption investigation, involving the suspected theft of 170 million dollars from a budget to procure national…

The post Indonesia anti-graft agency condemn acid attack on top investigator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

