Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indonesia anti-graft agency condemn acid attack on top investigator

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Indonesia’s anti-graft agency on Tuesday condemned an acid attack on one of its top investigators handling a corruption investigation that has implicated dozens of politicians. The agency vowed that the attack would not deter it in its fight. The corruption investigation, involving the suspected theft of 170 million dollars from a budget to procure national…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Indonesia anti-graft agency condemn acid attack on top investigator appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.