Indonesia delays blasphemy trial of Jakarta’s Christian governor

Apr 11, 2017

An Indonesian court on Tuesday adjourned the blasphemy trial of Jakarta’s Christian governor until after the city’s April 19 election, a contest pitting him against a Muslim rival that has divided the city and fanned religious tension. The trial of Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, Jakarta’s first ethnic Chinese and Christian leader and an ally of…

