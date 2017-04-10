Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals targets listing on the NSE

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

… plans to raise investment to cumulative $4.2bn by 2020 Nigeria’s pioneer petrochemicals company, which has since been acquired by Indorama Group has revealed plans to enlist on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in about three years.    Manish Mundra, managing director and chief executive officer of Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals Limited and  Indorama-Eleme Fertiliser,  disclosed this…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Indorama-Eleme Petrochemicals targets listing on the NSE appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.