Industry operators to pay N100,000 fine for violating Sanitation laws



The Kano State Tasks Force Committee on Environmental Sanitation says henceforth any operator of small scale industry that violates the state sanitation law would pay N100,000 fine.

The State’s Commissioner of Environment. Alhaji Ali Makoda stated this in Kano while briefing newsmen shortly after the monthly sanitation exercise on Saturday.

The commissioner was represented by the Managing Director, Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Mr Muhammed Bichi.

He said that the fine was aimed at showing the gravity of the offence and the importance of the law as well as to make industrialists committed to sanitation exercise in the state.

Makoda noted that operators of a cold rooms where yourghut, ice blocks and sachet water are produced, who supposed to participate in the exercise to clean their environment, were the major culprits.

“We caught some of them at KANZUZ small scale industry cluster located on Katsina Road, in Fagge Local Government going about their normal businesses during the exercise,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to the general public to always abide by the sanitation laws in the state so as to ensure a clean environment.

He said the state government had provided designated refuse collation centers across the state for dumping of the refuse.

“Good health is sustained with a healthy environment, therefore, everyone must keep the environment clean so as to ensure good health of the Society,” he said.

He commended the general public for participating in the exercise and called on them to always complement the government’s efforts in keeping the state clean.

“We have gone round the six Metropolitan Local Governments out of the seven, where we noticed serious compliance by the people of those areas,” he said.

