INEC begins nationwide voter registration April 27

Posted on Apr 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will commence a nationwide continuous voter registration on April 27 across the 774 local government areas of the federation. The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by the INEC National Commissioner, Mrs Amina Zakari, after a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries from the 36 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

