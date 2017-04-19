INEC begins nationwide voter registration April 27
The Independent National Electoral Commission says it will commence a nationwide continuous voter registration on April 27 across the 774 local government areas of the federation. The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by the INEC National Commissioner, Mrs Amina Zakari, after a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries from the 36 […]
