INEC Begins Voter Registration April 27 – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Apr 20, 2017


INEC Begins Voter Registration April 27
As preparation for the 2019 general election continues, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally fixed, April 27 as the commencement date for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the …

