INEC Begins Voter Registration April 27 – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
INEC Begins Voter Registration April 27
Leadership Newspapers
As preparation for the 2019 general election continues, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally fixed, April 27 as the commencement date for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in all the 774 Local Government Areas in the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG