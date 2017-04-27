Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC declares Accord Party winner of Warri by-election

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

INEC declares Accord Party winner of Warri by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Accord Party candidate, Princess Shola Ogbemi Daibo winner of the just concluded Warri South Constituency I by-election into the Delta State House of Assembly. INEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya declared the result Wednesday Night. Odunsanya disclosed that Princess Shola Ogbemi Daibo […]

INEC declares Accord Party winner of Warri by-election

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.