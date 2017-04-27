INEC declares Accord Party winner of Warri by-election

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the Accord Party candidate, Princess Shola Ogbemi Daibo winner of the just concluded Warri South Constituency I by-election into the Delta State House of Assembly. INEC Local Government Collation and Returning Officer, Mr Olatunbosun Odusanya declared the result Wednesday Night. Odunsanya disclosed that Princess Shola Ogbemi Daibo […]

