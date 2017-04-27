INEC fixes May 20 for Katsina bye-election
INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed May 20 for the conduct of a bye-election in Mashi-Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State. The bye-election followed the recent death of the member representing the area, Sani Bello. Speaking at an interactive session yesterday with political parties, INEC Administrative Secretary in Katsina, Inusa Jika Kura, said the […]
