Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC fixes May 20 for Katsina bye-election

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

INDEPENDENT National Electoral Commission, INEC, has fixed May 20 for the conduct of a bye-election in Mashi-Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State. The bye-election followed the recent death of the member representing the area, Sani Bello. Speaking at an interactive session yesterday with political parties, INEC Administrative Secretary in Katsina, Inusa Jika Kura, said the […]

The post INEC fixes May 20 for Katsina bye-election appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.