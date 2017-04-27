INEC flags off Continuous Voters Registration in Rivers
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has flagged-off the continuous voters registration exercise in Port Harcourt. National Commissioner of INEC in charge of South-South states, May Agbomuche-Mbu at the flag-off ceremony in the Port Harcourt office of INEC said the Continuous Voters Registration Exercise was taking place in accordance with Section 10 of the amended […]
INEC flags off Continuous Voters Registration in Rivers
