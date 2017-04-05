INEC maintains April date for continuous voter’s registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it has not changed its proposed April date for the commencement of its Continuous Voter Registration.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Wednesday in Abuja that arrangements were on to ensure the exercise took off smoothly as scheduled.

Yakubu said that the exercise would be held throughout the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

According to the chairman “ No date has been fixed yet because we are going to consult again with the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries to sort out two things.

‘’The venues and the numbers of machines we are going to use.

“We said April and I assure you that it will be done in April at local government level; but no specific date, this will be announced.

“And once we start, it is continuous; it would not end at our local governments.

“It will continue beyond the general elections.’’

Yakubu advised Nigerians who are 18 years and above to take advantage of the opportunity and not disenfranchise themselves.

He also advised registered voters, who were yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), to visit the commission’s offices where they registered to obtain them.

The post INEC maintains April date for continuous voter’s registration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

