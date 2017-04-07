Pages Navigation Menu

INEC presents 2017-2021 Strategic Plan to NASS

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood, on Thursday, presented the commission’s 2017-2021 Strategic Plan to President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki. At the ceremony at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, Mahmood said that the plan would guide the commission on every step to be taken in the electoral process, even beyond…

