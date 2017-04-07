INEC presents 2017-2021 Strategic Plan to NASS

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Yakubu Mahmood, on Thursday, presented the commission’s 2017-2021 Strategic Plan to President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki. At the ceremony at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, Mahmood said that the plan would guide the commission on every step to be taken in the electoral process, even beyond…

The post INEC presents 2017-2021 Strategic Plan to NASS appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

