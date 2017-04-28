INEC seeks assistance from Air Force over CVR in Borno State
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has asked the Nigerian Air Force for assistance to airlift personnel and materials to Bama, Chibok, Danbua, Gwoza and Kala Balge local government areas in Borno state, as the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise gets underway. The Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, who led a team of …
