INEC to commence voter registration April 27 – Guardian

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has planned to begin the continuous voter registration exercise on Thursday, April 27, 2017 to enable those without their voter's cards to do so to partake in the forthcoming general elections.
